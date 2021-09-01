Cancel
Baltimore County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baltimore by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 03:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baltimore THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALTIMORE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM EDT for northern Maryland.

alerts.weather.gov

