In the beginning of the game while Moving to Spring Hamlet, you will learn to activate the Riverway Bridge from Rana. Rana will instruct you to use your pick and whack the glass nodes Granny Smith installed by the Riverway Bridge to re-activate it. Use your map to navigate there, moving northeast. She will tell you she doesn't know the pattern and that she whacks the nodes until the bride pops up, but don't worry: we know it!