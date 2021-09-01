Starbreeze's "25 Million" Selling RPG Enclave Is Getting Resurrected On Switch

The classic RPG Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness from the small studio GrapeOcean Technologies debuted in early access. On this occasion we got a new trailer of the game. Some time ago we informed that a small studio, GrapeOcean Technologies, was developing a promising classic RPG - Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness. The developers assured us that the title would be released in early access on August 26, and they kept their word. The title can be purchased for the next week with a discount for $21.06 on Steam and GOG.com (after that the price will rise to $23.40). For now, its content includes the first three chapters of the story campaign. By completing them, fans will help the devs to improve the gameplay by sharing their opinions, but above all gain desire for more - the release of Black Geyser is to take place in Q1, 2022.