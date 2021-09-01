Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Starbreeze's "25 Million" Selling RPG Enclave Is Getting Resurrected On Switch

By Damien McFerran
Nintendo Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird-person action RPG Enclave is getting a revival on modern platforms, it has been revealed. Originally released on the Xbox in 2002 by Starbreeze Studios (Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Payday 2), Enclave was later ported to the Wii by TopWire Interactive in 2012. It is claimed by Ziggurat Interactive – the company behind the forthcoming remaster – that Enclave has sold 'over 25 million copies' on all formats since it was launched in 2002. That seems like a staggeringly high amount (the game isn't listed in the top 50 best-selling games of all time), and we've reached out to the company's PR for clarification.

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Control#Good And Evil#Enclave#Wii#Starbreeze Studios#Ziggurat Interactive#Dreg Atar#Ps4 Switch#Xbox One#Knights Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Tactical RPG Dark Deity heads to Nintendo Switch in 2022

Publisher Freedom Games and developer Sword & Axe have announced that tactical RPG Dark Deity will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022. The indie Fire Emblem-like released for Steam in June 2021. A new trailer for the game can be found below, via IGN.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ is a turn-based RPG from the creators of XCOM

The next Marvel superhero game is reaching deeper into the comic books’ back catalog. XCOM developer Firaxis has unveiled Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a turn-based role-playing game based on the Midnight Sons team from 1990s crossover issues. The modern take has you play a new Marvel co-created superhero, The Hunter, as she fights the Mother of Demons, Lilith. Your character will have help from Midnight Sons members like Blade, Ghost Rider and Wolverine as well as Avengers mainstays like Captain America and Iron Man.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Enclave is Getting a Remastered Release for PS4 and Other Consoles in Fall 2021

Enclave, a third-person action RPG originally released in 2002, is getting a remastered release for PS4 and last-gen consoles this year. Enclave is set to release sometime in fall 2021, and will feature remastered graphics and sound effects as well as 20 new tracks in the game’s soundtrack. The remaster will even include remastered music from the game’s original soundtrack.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

2002 action RPG Enclave re-releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in Fall 2021

Ziggurat Interactive has announced that they are bringing 2002 action RPG Enclave to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in Fall 2021. Enclave is a medieval action RPG that originally released on Xbox in 2002 and for PC in 2003. A re-release then followed for PC (Steam, GOG) and Nintendo Wii in 2012. Ziggurat states that this newest version will contain an OST with new & remastered tracks, updated visuals & SFX, and more.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days: Nexon’s newly RPG game hits 1 million downloads

Nexon has announced their latest free-to-play mobile RPG title KonoSuba: Fantastic Days has surpassed a whopping one million downloads in just 5 days of its launch. As a part of this amazing achievement, Nexon will be bringing in an in-game event for the players and will reward players with free quartz. Since its initial release and massive success in Japan in February 2020, the game was released across the world on August 19th, 2021. And within a short time, the game has already reached the prestigious milestone of acquiring such numbers. Players have been enjoying the chance to adventure into the fantasy world of KonoSuba and their positive response has been a big factor in its rapid success where the number of users is growing by the day.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (tactical RPG by Firaxis) announced for Nintendo Switch

Take-Two have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Marvel’s Midnight Suns. It’s a Tactical RPG developed by Firaxis (the developers behind Sid Meier’s Civilization), and it’s slated for a March 2022 release worldwide. Here’s the announcement trailer:. Want to see what the gameplay looks like? Unfortunately, it looks...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Moonshades, a dungeon-crawling RPG, hitting Switch tomorrow

Publisher Viktor Domonyi and developer BaldrickSoft have announced that Moonshades, a dungeon-crawling RPG, is bound for Switch. You won’t have to wait long to play it, as it’s already confirmed for launch this Friday, August 27. Here’s an overview of the game:. Relive the fun of classic RPG games inspired...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Switch RPG Bravely Default II Makes Its Way to Steam in September

Square Enix revealed that like Octopath Traveler before it, the Nintendo Switch RPG Bravely Default II will come to Steam. The wait won’t be long either. Bravely Default II arrives on Steam on Sept. 2, 2021, just one week away. Pre-orders on Steam are available now, and those who purchase...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Doujin RPG ‘7 Girls War’ Gets Western Release Date on PC

Kagura Games announced that they will release the StudioDobby-developed doujin RPG, 7 Girls War, on PC-via Steam and Kagura Store in the west on August 28, 2021. 7 Girls War is set in a world where a legend has been passed down for generations. The story centers around the forbidding of love between a goddess and a human, which saw the wrath of the gods, who tried to destroy humanity. The goddess offered her life to create seven gates, which would split the heavens and earth and save humanity.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Action-RPG Stray Blade heading to Xbox Series X|S in 2022

The Xbox Gamescom showcase stream gave us a first look at Stray Blade, a new action-RPG where your actions will impact the world and "legendary foes" lie in wait. "Change is part of your journey where every victory leaves a mark in the world," reads the official description. "Time keeps moving forward even if you die. Revisit the places of former victory and experience the changes you brought to the world. But beware! Your actions will lead to even greater challenges." It sets up what looks to be a neat, almost Fable-esque system of consequences, where cleared areas might be left to prosper in freedom, while places where you are defeated could be overrun with enemies and become even harder to reclaim.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Baldur's Gate-like RPG Black Geyser Launches in Early Access

The classic RPG Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness from the small studio GrapeOcean Technologies debuted in early access. On this occasion we got a new trailer of the game. Some time ago we informed that a small studio, GrapeOcean Technologies, was developing a promising classic RPG - Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness. The developers assured us that the title would be released in early access on August 26, and they kept their word. The title can be purchased for the next week with a discount for $21.06 on Steam and GOG.com (after that the price will rise to $23.40). For now, its content includes the first three chapters of the story campaign. By completing them, fans will help the devs to improve the gameplay by sharing their opinions, but above all gain desire for more - the release of Black Geyser is to take place in Q1, 2022.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a Tactics-Based RPG Developed by Firaxis

Announced today during Gamescom Opening Night Live is Midnight Suns, a brand new game in the Marvel universe. While we’re light on information, the rocking cinematic trailer showed us a bunch of familiar Marvel characters: there’s Wolverine, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Blade and more. But rather than being an action...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

SWERY’s Animal-Filled RPG The Good Life Gets a New Trailer

We’ve been curious about The Good Life since it was first revealed a couple of years back. Developed by SWERY, the creator of Deadly Premonition, The Good Life is a “life sim RPG-adventure” about repaying debts and life in a small, picturesque town. Its name and inclusion of a lot of dogs and cats give this a cutesy, feel-good vibe. But as this trailer proves, not all is as it seems. Besides, if you’ve ever played anything by SWERY before, you already know to expect the unexpected.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Nintendo Switch's Fitness Boxing Game Gets TV Anime

The Fitness Boxing games for the Nintendo Switch are inspiring Kimi to Fit Boxing (You and Fitness Boxing), a weekly television anime which will premiere on Friday, October 1 at 9:54 p.m. on the Tokyo MX station. (Fitness Boxing goes by the shorter name Fit Boxing in Japan.) The anime will also stream on various services.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Thymesia, Team17's New Dark Plague-Based RPG is Coming

A new soulsborne type Action-RPG, Thymesia, introduces fast-paced combat, and weaponizing disease in an effort to defeat adversaries. In a gothic Victorian-inspired setting, Thymesia brings players into a dark world that offers replay value that ensures a long shelf life. Team17 and OverBorder Studio team up in bringing a new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy