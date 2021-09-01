Showers, storms to move into Central Florida later this morning

Sunrise at Daytona Beach Shores (Kenny Boatwright & Tracie Brown)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms will move into Central Florida on Wednesday morning.

There’s a 60% to 70% chance of rain.

Some areas will start to see storms pop up around 11 a.m.

The storms will then continue throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Larry formed overnight. The storm could become a major hurricane by next week. It is too early to tell where it will go.

