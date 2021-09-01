Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Best bets for Labor Day weekend shopping deals

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBQ0l_0bjBibmT00 Labor Day Weekend may be all about soaking up that last bit of sun and sand, but how about some savings?

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has your September best bets starting with sales over the long holiday weekend.

Back to School coincides with summer clearance so look for huge savings up to 50-70% off. Our top three September best bets include patio furniture and grills, mattresses, and summer apparel.

Swimsuits, shorts, and t-shirts will be on the clearance racks to make way for fall merchandise.

And like it or not, masks are essential and likely required for back to school so save money on bundles like three for $4.99 at Gap.

A five-pack of fashionable adjustable cloth masks at Athleta is $25, but you can combine it with a promo code to save 20%.

And look for plus site-wide cashback offers from retailers like Hanes and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Don't sleep through September savings on mattresses. Beds and linens will be marked down significantly for Labor Day sales.

Plunge into pool gear. Patio sets, plus home and garden supplies, along with grills you can get for up to 50% off.

Look for deals on work-from-home set-ups with many still working and learning at home, Staples is offering $20 off online orders of $100 or more.

PC Richard and Son is unloading discounts on dorms room necessities like fans, air conditioners, microwaves, dehumidifiers, and small appliances.

For technology use your student, teachers, or first responder discounts.

You can buy select Mac and iPad models with education pricing and get free AirPods. Also get 20% off AppleCare+.

HP offers exclusive savings of 35% or more through its education store.

With all this shopping you're going to need a pick me up.

Good thing it's National Coffee Day on September 29th.

Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' Donuts, and McDonald's are all offering free cups of Joe, some with no purchase necessary.

So, you can get your caffeine fix while saving all that money.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side: How to get the best 'back to school' shopping deals

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has shopping tips to help save you money while back to school shopping.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com . All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.

Comments / 0

ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Caffeine#School#Swimsuits#Athleta#Staples#Ipad#Applecare#Hp#Dunkin#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

Walmart Just Put These 11 Items on Sale For Labor Day

Eat This, Not That! is reader-supported and every product we feature is independently vetted by our editors. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Though fall foods are already appearing on grocery store shelves, Americans still have one long weekend left to enjoy the final days of summer. While Walmart is already a go-to store for affordable cookout and party supplies, America's largest grocery chain is making it easier than ever this year to celebrate Labor Day without breaking the bank.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Amazon Labor Day Sale Finds of 2021

If the realization that Labor Day is just around the corner brings to mind all the fall essentials you've been meaning to get, you're in luck. Earning its nickname of being the Everything Store for the umpteenth time, Amazon is currently stacked with deals on trending items, devices, gadgets and more. At the moment, back-to-school supplies, fall fashion, headphones and furniture are seeing deep discounts.
RetailTechRadar

Lowe’s Labor Day sale 2021: when it starts and the deals you can expect

Labor Day might not be for a few weeks yet, and we don’t want to wish the summer away, but it’s never too early to prepare for Labor Day sales. The Lowe’s Labor Day sale is the place to be for all of your home improvement needs, and we’re going to give you a rundown of what to expect in 2021. When it starts, what's included, and what types of discounts to expect - all of the need-to-know information will be right here on this page.
ElectronicsBHG

13 Early Walmart Labor Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now—Including a Robot Vacuum for 50% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Labor Day weekend often means taking advantage of the last few days of summer through outdoor activities with family and friends—but it also means shopping end-of-summer sales. If you're looking to refresh your home or patio, browsing through massive sale events can be exciting but also a little overwhelming. That's why we scoured the hundreds of items on Walmart's Labor Day weekend sale pages to find the best home deals you won't want to miss.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Shop Now to Get the Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

It's Labor Day weekend and while it's always hard to say goodbye to summer, there's plenty to look forward to, especially fall cooking! After this summer, you might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic -- baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. With fall cooking and baking ahead of us, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon's Labor Day deals.
RetailPosted by
NJ.com

What are Walmart’s store hours on Labor Day 2021?

Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Labor Day (9/6/2021)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Labor Day 2021?. Walmart has regular store hours on Labor Day. Many of Walmart’s stores will be open...
RetailPosted by
NJ.com

Is Costco open on Labor Day 2021?

Labor Day will be celebrated this year on Monday, Sept. 6. Costco is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to shopping for food in bulk, but will you be able to shop on Labor Day (9/6/2021)?. Is Costco open on Labor Day 2021?. Costco will be closed on Labor...
ShoppingT3.com

Home Depot Labor Day sale 2021: what to expect plus the best deals today

Home Depot's Labor Day sale 2021 is slated to kick off soon, offering yet another round of unbeatable deals on appliances, grills, outdoor tools, home improvement products and a whole lot more. As one of Home Depot's best sales of the year, it's a great opportunity for home owners, contractors and DIYers to do a little bit of shopping for necessities with discounts of up to 40% or more on select products.
Retailgoodmorningamerica.com

Labor Day sales 2021: What to expect and where to shop

Labor Day weekend is just under two weeks away. When the calendar rolls around to this end of summer holiday, it is a wake-up call that the last few days to soak in the sun with friends and family are upon us, but more importantly, it’s time to shop the Labor Day retail sales.
Home & GardenPosted by
Reader's Digest

20 Best Labor Day Furniture Sales You Won’t Want to Miss

If you’ve been saving up all year or just waiting for the right moment to score the best deals, the mountain of Labor Day furniture sales hitting top retailers will be enough to keep you smiling (and rolling in saved cash). “Savvy shoppers know that three-day weekends are prime time for deals on all kinds of things,” explains Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert. “Labor Day weekend happens to be an excellent time to save on items for the home—especially furniture.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy