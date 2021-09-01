Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This 5-Mile Trail In New Jersey Takes You Through The Enchanting Norvin Green State Forest

By Rebecca
Posted by 
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 7 days ago

New Jersey has so many beautiful forests to explore. And what better way to get out there and experience that nature than going for a hike?

One of our favorite hikes in New Jersey is a five-mile trek through Norvin Green State Forest. It’s such an enchanting trail, with great views and even a waterfall.

The Highlands, Posts Brook, Carris Hill and Wyanokie Loop is a five-mile loop trail in Norvin Green State Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1HvZ_0bjBiFYb00
Von Bartz/AllTrails
On this beautiful trail, you wander through a lush and stunning forest.

You'll come across a nice little river and maybe some wildlife as you hike up the trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOPK9_0bjBiFYb00
Xiaofeng Wang/AllTrails
Make sure to keep your eyes open, though. The trail can get quite rocky.

One of the nicest parts about this trail is all the shade. Even when it gets hot, the forest provides a canopy of leaves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkZK3_0bjBiFYb00
Von Bartz/AllTrails
Of course, all that forest can get quite buggy. Bring spray!

The hike is classified as "moderate" and it does have steep elevation gains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6v8C_0bjBiFYb00
Jennifer Vance/AllTrails
You'll gain 958 ft elevation when you hike up this trail.

Of course, all that elevation gain leads to an amazing view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dm6rJ_0bjBiFYb00
Richard Bach/AllTrails
It's so rewarding to reach the top and see that view! You can even see the New York City skyline sometimes up there!

Another great feature? The amazing waterfall you witness on the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QT4kU_0bjBiFYb00
Mark OBrien/AllTrails
It just takes your breath away.

Who doesn't love a waterfall? It just adds something special to the trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tj4Sk_0bjBiFYb00
Von Bartz/AllTrails

The Highlands, Posts Brook, Carris Hill and Wyanokie Loop is so worth doing if you're near Norvin Green State Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7XMF_0bjBiFYb00
Alex Bossart/AllTrails
It's a way to experience this enchanting forest in a totally different way.

Oh, and you can bring a dog on the trail. Just make sure you keep your pet on a leash!

The post This 5-Mile Trail In New Jersey Takes You Through The Enchanting Norvin Green State Forest appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In New Jersey

Only In New Jersey

4K+
Followers
405
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norvin Green State Forest#New York City#Wyanokie Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Hampshire

This 1.5-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads To A Waterfall And A Swimming Hole

Hiking in New Hampshire is the best way to clear your head and get back to yourself. But not all hikes need to lead to self-improvement. Some can simply be enjoyed for the sake of having fun! These are the ones with fun features and destinations that offer things you won’t find anywhere else. If […] The post This 1.5-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads To A Waterfall And A Swimming Hole appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

This 1/2-Mile Trail In Colorado Leads To One Of The State’s Best Waterfalls

Are you looking for an extraordinary hike with an epic payout? Lucky for you, you live in Colorado, which is home to more of these than one can count! If you are looking for a beautiful hike complete with one of the state’s best waterfalls, however, you will want to take this 1/2-mile trail to […] The post This 1/2-Mile Trail In Colorado Leads To One Of The State’s Best Waterfalls appeared first on Only In Your State.
Paradise, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Take Highway 49 Through Northern California For An Incredible 125-Mile Scenic Adventure That Ends In Paradise

It’s no secret that Northern California has some incredible scenery. The region is not only beautiful; it’s also full of history. This region was transformed in the mid-1800s by the famous California Gold Rush that truly changed the future of the state. If you’re looking for magnificent windshield views and a route full of historical sites, it doesn’t get any better than Highway 49. You’ll pass through some of the most gorgeous scenery in the state, and also drive through quite a few charming mining towns along the way. Prepare your playlist, grab some snacks, and fill up your tank: you’re about to embark upon one of the best road trips in Northern California.
Corvallis, ORkptv.com

The Oregon Coast’s Newest Trail Takes You From The Valley to The Beach

Corvallis-to-Sea trail, or the C2C, takes outdoor lovers from the Willamette Valley to Ona Beach over the course of 60 miles. Hikers, cyclists, and campers will have plenty of greenery and ocean breezes to take in along the way! This new outdoor adventure has been in the making for decades, and it’s been worth the wait! MORE’s Ayo Elise gets all the details on how to make the most of out the coastal trail.
Posted by
Only In Virginia

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Virginia Will Take You To The Original Pyrite Mine Ruins

Who’s up for an adventure? Today’s destination is one that showcases a fascinating piece of Virginia’s mining history. The fact that only ruins of the original Pyrite Mine remain only adds to the allure and the intrigue. We’ll head to Prince William Forest State Park and venture down the Pyrite Mine Loop Trail for a […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Virginia Will Take You To The Original Pyrite Mine Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

A Minnesota Hidden Gem, Glendalough State Park’s Lakes, Prairies, And Beach Will Completely Enchant You

Being that Minnesota has more than 60 state parks, there’s bound to be a hidden gem or two. In the past, we’ve introduced overlooked parks such as Bear Head Lake State Park near Ely or Buffalo River State Park in the northwest. But there are still many other lesser-known state parks that are well worth visiting. It may not be as popular as Gooseberry Falls or Fort Snelling, but Glendalough State Park’s lakes, prairies, and beach will impress you all the same. Read on below to learn more about this beautiful park:
LifestylePosted by
Only In South Carolina

This 3-Mile Trail In South Carolina Leads To A 50-Foot Waterfall And A Scenic Forest Service Road

Is there any better way to spend a day with perfect weather than by chasing waterfalls through the forest in South Carolina? Go ahead and pull those hiking shoes out of the closet and head for a trail not many people seek out but that leads to a beautiful, enormous waterfall billowing in a nose dive over a cliff full of stair-stepped ledges – in the middle of the forest.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Boy, 5, is one of the youngest to complete 2,100-mile Appalachian Trail stretching across 14 states

Hiking the Appalachian Trail is a difficult feat at any age, let alone at five years old. But Harvey Sutton from Virginia did just that.Embarking on the 2,100-mile trail that stretches across 14 states, the boy is one of the youngest hikers to complete the trek. During the journey, which took 209 days, fellow hikers called him “Little Man.”The youngster joins a crew of youngsters who have completed the Appalachian Trail. A 4-year-old girl finished the trial in October 2020. Prior to that, a 5-year-old hiked the trail in 2013.Josh and Cassie Sutton, the boy’s parents told NPR he...
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

The Galveston Island State Park Trail In Texas Takes You From The Bay To The Beach And Back

Everyone needs a break from the daily grind sometimes, and getting out in nature is one of the best ways to reconnect with what’s really important in life. Tucked away on the sparsely populated west side of Galveston Island, you’ll find Galveston Island State Park, a waterfront oasis boasting several hiking trails where you’re unlikely to encounter a single soul. Among our favorites is the Galveston Island State Park Trail, which features both beach and bayside views and an observation tower that lets you take it all in.
TrafficPosted by
New York Only

Take An Enchanting Train Ride On New York’s Cooperstown And Charlotte Valley Railroad

You may feel like you’re quite the expert on the Empire State, but have you ever explored New York by train? Traveling by train is such a fun, nostalgic experience. The trip itself is half the fun: you’re better able to see the beautiful scenery when you’re not in the driver’s seat. As an added bonus: […] The post Take An Enchanting Train Ride On New York’s Cooperstown And Charlotte Valley Railroad appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travellonelyplanet.com

9 of the best scenic hikes in Michigan

You're going to need a decent pair of walking boots to grasp the natural grandeur of Michigan on foot. The largest state east of the Mississippi offers thousands of miles of hiking trails that cut through everything from dense forests of scented pines and tumbling cascades to glimmering mountaintop lakes seemingly left there for the gods. The Great Lakes look even greater from some of the state's hard-hiked vantage points.
Georgia StatePosted by
Only In Georgia

Live Your Own Fairytale With A Stay At The Enchanting Candlelight Forest In Georgia

Situated on the mountains of Chickamauga, Georgia, you’ll find the enchanting getaway known as Candlelight Forest. Considered to be a “simpler times” resort, the intended purpose of this getaway is to bring people back to simpler times – skipping stones on lakes, catching fireflies in the forest, and cane pole fishing in the nearby creek. […] The post Live Your Own Fairytale With A Stay At The Enchanting Candlelight Forest In Georgia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Rutherford, NJWAPT

VIDEO: Train pushes through high floodwaters in New Jersey

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The remnants of Hurricane Ida have causedmajor flooding in the New York City metropolitan area. Video from New Jersey shows a train pushing through high floodwaters as it pulled into Rutherford Station late Wednesday night. In the Bronx borough of New York, people had to abandon their...
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Hampshire

The Mine Falls Green Trail Loop In New Hampshire Takes You From The River To The Woods And Back

Our favorite days outside are the ones spent hiking on trails throughout the state. There are so many different ones to try that it’s easy to experience a different landscape any time you venture out. Some trails, like the one we’re featuring today, offer lots of different types of scenery which makes for a fun way to appreciate everything New Hampshire has to offer. Try this one and let us know what you think!
Lifestylelynnhazan.com

5 kid-friendly day trips to take this month in + around New Jersey

Looking for something new to pass the time with the kids? Make the most of your day with a trip to interesting family-friendly places that are just a drive away!. If you’re looking to spend the day enjoying the outdoors and admiring art, Grounds for Sculpture is a 42-acre sculpture garden and arboretum with over 270 sculptures. There are also a couple of cafes on site to enjoy a quick bite or meal during your trip! The grounds are open Thursday to Monday from 10AM to 6PM with tickets available for $18 per adult and $10 per child age 6+.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

This 5-Mile Trail In Idaho Leads To A Scenic Overlook On The Side Of Bald Mountain

The best hikes in Idaho are the ones that beautifully showcase our state’s natural beauty. This moderate hike near Ketchum definitely succeeds in doing just that. Leading you around the side of Bald Mountain, past wildflowers and panoramic views of the city below, this trail is worth every step that it takes to complete. The best part? You’ll be led straight to a wooden bridge and scenic overlook where you can stop and take it all in.
TravelPosted by
New York Only

This Adventure-Filled New York Road Trip Will Take You To 5 Little Known And Unforgettable Destinations

Anyone who’s ever spent any time in the Empire State knows we’ve got some really incredible scenery. We have the Adirondacks and the Catskills, plus numerous waterfalls, lakes, rivers, and so much more. You could take a road trip every weekend and still not see all the natural wonders in New York! One of our favorite […] The post This Adventure-Filled New York Road Trip Will Take You To 5 Little Known And Unforgettable Destinations appeared first on Only In Your State.
Posted by
Only In Oregon

The Clatsop Loop Trail In Oregon Takes You From Forest To The Beach And Back

One of the best things about hiking in Oregon is how very accessible it is. Hikers of all abilities can enjoy virtually any of our trails in some capacity, experiencing extraordinary views and a diversity of scenery that can only be found in Oregon. If you’re looking for an accessible adventure on the Oregon Coast, […] The post The Clatsop Loop Trail In Oregon Takes You From Forest To The Beach And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy