New Jersey has so many beautiful forests to explore. And what better way to get out there and experience that nature than going for a hike?

One of our favorite hikes in New Jersey is a five-mile trek through Norvin Green State Forest. It’s such an enchanting trail, with great views and even a waterfall.

The Highlands, Posts Brook, Carris Hill and Wyanokie Loop is a five-mile loop trail in Norvin Green State Forest.

You'll come across a nice little river and maybe some wildlife as you hike up the trail.

One of the nicest parts about this trail is all the shade. Even when it gets hot, the forest provides a canopy of leaves.

The hike is classified as "moderate" and it does have steep elevation gains.

Of course, all that elevation gain leads to an amazing view.

Another great feature? The amazing waterfall you witness on the way.

Who doesn't love a waterfall? It just adds something special to the trail.

The Highlands, Posts Brook, Carris Hill and Wyanokie Loop is so worth doing if you're near Norvin Green State Forest.

On this beautiful trail, you wander through a lush and stunning forest.Make sure to keep your eyes open, though. The trail can get quite rocky.Of course, all that forest can get quite buggy. Bring spray!You'll gain 958 ft elevation when you hike up this trail.It's so rewarding to reach the top and see that view! You can even see the New York City skyline sometimes up there!It just takes your breath away.It's a way to experience this enchanting forest in a totally different way.

Oh, and you can bring a dog on the trail. Just make sure you keep your pet on a leash!

The post This 5-Mile Trail In New Jersey Takes You Through The Enchanting Norvin Green State Forest appeared first on Only In Your State .