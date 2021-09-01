Cozy up inside next to a fan with these new book picks

Fall is for crunching orange leaves on the sidewalk, sipping pumpkin spice lattes, and reading all of the books. Sure, Summer beach reads seem to get all of the attention, but the cool breezes and shorter days of Fall call for cozy reads. The term "cozy reads" tends to conjure up images of fluffy reads only, but all sorts of books fit under the banner. From sprawling fantasy novels to autumnal romances, coziness comes in a variety of sizes and genres. The one thing that the books on this list all have in common is that they ooze Fall vibes. From their covers to the atmospheric and cozy plots, these reads will leave you ready to wrap up in a warm blanket with a cup of piping-hot cider.