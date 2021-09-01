Cancel
Cozy up inside next to a fan with these new book picks

By Trevor Lenzmeier, The Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might be a good weekend to cozy up next to the fan with a good book. Here are six new options for readers of all ages. — Anthony Veasna So's "Afterparties" is a stunning collection of stories of generations of Cambodian American immigrants who must reconcile the trauma of the Khmer Rouge genocide with themselves, each other and their adopted country. The promising author's debut has been tragically overshadowed by his death at age 28 last December.

