PISD board approves 2021-2022 budget, tax rate

At a special called Public Hearing and Special Meeting on Aug. 18, the Pleasanton School Board approved the District’s annual operating budget and tax rate. Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Donato briefly presented the information that had been discussed at length in previous meetings. The projected figures for Maintenance and Operations (M&O) are $38 million in revenues from local, state and federal funds, with expenditures of $37.6 million. Food Service revenues are estimated to be $1.6 million, which also comes from local, state and federal funds, with expenditures of the same, $1.6 million.