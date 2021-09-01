Cancel
Bobby Ghosh: Ethiopia’s civil war is a disaster that’s only getting worse

By Bobby Ghosh, Bloomberg Opinion
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world is transfixed by the tragedy playing out in Afghanistan, another humanitarian catastrophe is getting little scrutiny. In Ethiopia, a conflict with roots in a dispute between the central government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and authorities of the northern Tigray region has spilled into neighboring provinces and metastasized into a full-blown civil war — one fueled as much by ethnic enmities as by political grievances. It’s time for the West to pay attention and get tougher on the government in Addis Ababa.

