Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Dead Space' Reboot's Alien Slicing Weaponry Is More Detailed Than Ever Before

By Imogen Mellor
Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 7 days ago

Dead Space, in a nutshell, has always been on the gorier side of things, don't you think? When the originals appeared in shops I remember looking horrified at the picture of a floating hand in space, instantly intimidated by the potential contents of the game. Years later with the reboot, gore and body horror is just as important and developers at Motive Studio are incredibly excited to show you how you'll be able to dismember and slice up the enemies in your path.

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

965
Followers
2K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slicing#Weaponry#Body Horror#Flesh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

No More Heroes III: Alien Slicing Action At Its Finest

Travis Touchdown returns in No More Heroes III to take on a team of ten alien invaders in an action-packed, wacky, sci-fi, episodic adventure that does anything but take itself seriously. The review is based on the Switch version. No More Heroes III, the third game in the series, finally...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Today, Motive Will Livestream an Early Look at the Dead Space Reboot

Fancy a look at the Dead Space reboot? Then you’ll want to head to EA Motive’s Twitch channel. At 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET today, the 31st of August, the developers will be showing off an early development build of Dead Space. So far all we’ve seen of this reboot is a pre-rendered cinematic but this will be the public’s first real chance to see it in action.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Dead Space Remake Details Include Rules for Isaac’s Dialogue, Comparison Shots and More

The developer livestream of the Dead Space remake has just ended and it revealed a lot of new interesting details like how Isaac would talk, many comparison shots, and more. Twitter user Nibellion has recently shared the latest details of the upcoming Dead Space remake after the livestream had ended. It was revealed that the remake is still based on the original game’s layouts, but it will have a difference. The level of detail will be enhanced further to make it on par with the latest new-gen games.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

EA Motive give more details on Dead Space, including who will voice Isaac

EA’s Motive Studio have revealed a “very, very, very, early look” look at the Dead Space remake. It began with teaser trailer that had been previously released which you can watch at the bottom of this post. Senior Producer Philippe Ducharme and Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola then took to the screen and explained they would not be showing gameplay, the reveal would only show small parts of the game.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Dead Space reboot shows off its 'super precise' alien carving technology

Electronic Arts finally confirmed in July that a Dead Space remake is in the works. The sci-fi horror do-over is being developed by EA Motive, and will be "completely rebuilt from the ground up," with enhanced graphics and a story that will closely, but not completely, follow the original. Today we got a bit of a closer look at what the studio has in mind and how things are going, and while it's still very early in the development process, it looks pretty promising.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Dead Space Early Build Shows Better Lighting, VFX, And Alien Dismemberment

I remember playing Dead Space when it dropped in 2008 and putting my playthrough on pause multiple times because of crippling fear. Necromorph gurgling and low-frequency vespers would fill my ears even when walking down an unoccupied hallway. That level of dread is hard to match and even harder to recreate. And yet Dead Space is back in the spotlight once again. Motive Studios is helming the remake and showcased an early build during today’s livestream event: better lighting, new VFX, and updated necromorph dismemberment technology.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Resident Evil 2 & 3 Remake' Coming To VR Thanks To Fans

If I'm going to be perfectly honest with you reader, I'm not very good with horror. It's not so much about the blood, guts, or gore - it's the moments where I know something is just around the corner waiting for me. It's the dark in which something hides. It's the quiet moment that lulls you into a false sense of security before sending something in to hunt you down with a machete or something. And the games that have those sorts of moments in abundance are the Resident Evil titles.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Cancelled 'Shadow Of The Colossus' Colossi Leak Online

Shadow of the Colossus boasts some of the most inspiring monster designs in gaming, and there were originally almost 50 Colossi in the early stages of development. Now, a number of images of these missing monsters have been leaked and they are absolutely awesome. Moe, the 4chan user that shared...
Video Gameswccftech.com

The Witcher 3 Mod First Person Camera Reworked Out Now

A new The Witcher 3 mod titled First Person Camera Reworked aims to improve the first person experience attempted by other modders for CD PROJEKT RED's acclaimed open world action RPG. Created by ExtremeDotneting, it can be downloaded directly via his GitHub repository or via Nexus Mods. The mod takes...
Video Gamespsu.com

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review (PS5) – A Stunning Metroidvania Debut From Chinese Studio Ti Games

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch PS5 review. Let’s be honest, as far as anthropomorphic protagonists go, Rayton, a gruff looking (and sounding) rabbit with an oversized cybernetic fist, is pretty badass to say the least. Somewhat emblematic of the game at large then, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch is a roundly entertaining and exceedingly technically accomplished effort that marks itself as a formidable inaugural effort from Chinese studio Ti Games.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Can Androids Survive Review – Moon Puncher

Developed and published by Strange Scaffold and aPriori Digital. Recently I got the pleasure of playing through Can Androids Pray, a short visual novel about two mech pilots coming to terms with their upcoming death. I enjoyed the game a lot, but it left me wanting to see more of the world. Thankfully, a sequel appears to have been surprise-released into the world almost specifically for me. Can Androids Survive is a spiritual successor to the first game, a new genre, and story while still taking place in the same world. Also, you get to kill the moon. Is that enough to be worth it?
Video Gamespsu.com

Marvel Midnight Suns Gameplay Showcase Focuses On Combat, RPG Mechanics, And A Deep Narrative

Marvel Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games announced yesterday that we’d be getting a Gameplay Showcase featuring a battle with The Hunter and Wolverine versus Sabertooth and today we did get that fight, but so much more with gameplay of Blade and Doctor Strange, how the RPG mechanics work into the game, details around the Abbey, and a little bit of insight on the games narrative.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Trademark Filing Reveals New 'Jurassic World: Primal Ops' Game

A new trademark filing seems to reveal that we're getting yet another Jurassic Park game sometime in the future. Jurassic World: Primal Ops is a game we are yet to know a lot about, but its appearance may be welcome to those of you who have been dreaming of a more action-packed dinosaur adventure, rather than the management sim-style Jurassic World Evolution 2.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Call Of The Abyss' Is A Massive New Dark Souls Experience, And It Looks Awesome

We love mods here at GAMINGbible, I don't know if you can tell. We're always really impressed with the way that some clever players feel inspired by the games they've enjoyed or loved and gone above and beyond to add to them. It's a great way to further your own enjoyment of a gaming world, or improve the experience for others and in today's example, a two-person team has made an incredible mod for Dark Souls 3.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Tales of Arise’s DLC & Microtransactions Completely Break the Game

Available from September 10th, Tales of Arise features DLC and booster packs that affect general gameplay so much that they more or less break the game itself. Tales of Arise has two different packs that offer in-game boosts to players who purchase the more expensive editions: the Premium Item Pack and Premium Travel Pack. We were provided 2x Ultimate Edition (RRP $109.99/£74.99) PlayStation keys for review and general coverage purposes which contained both packs, but didn’t redeem the game-changing content for the review playthrough itself.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Fallen Angel – PC (Steam) Review

Playing Fallen Angel makes you go through a range of emotions, from elation to devastation in seconds. And it’s great. Fallen Angel is a 2D top-down ARPG, with rogue-like and true RPG elements, based on the non-canon biblical writings of Apocrypha. You play as Lucifer, cast out and generally pretty peeved at that fact, he seeks to claim his birthright, well as he sees it.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Varvarion BitSummit 2021 Trailer

Polygonomicon has shared a new Varvarion BitSummit 2021 trailer, showing off more of their high-speed anime-action game. Varvarion is being developed with the goal of having a skill-based game that feels like an anime swordfight, complete with acrobatics, flipping, jumping, stylish attacks, and more. So far there are several playable characters shown off like a barbarian, a cat girl, orcs, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy