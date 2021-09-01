'Dead Space' Reboot's Alien Slicing Weaponry Is More Detailed Than Ever Before
Dead Space, in a nutshell, has always been on the gorier side of things, don't you think? When the originals appeared in shops I remember looking horrified at the picture of a floating hand in space, instantly intimidated by the potential contents of the game. Years later with the reboot, gore and body horror is just as important and developers at Motive Studio are incredibly excited to show you how you'll be able to dismember and slice up the enemies in your path.www.gamingbible.co.uk
