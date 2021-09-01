'Dead Space' Reboot's Alien Slicing Weaponry Is More Detailed Than Ever Before

If I'm going to be perfectly honest with you reader, I'm not very good with horror. It's not so much about the blood, guts, or gore - it's the moments where I know something is just around the corner waiting for me. It's the dark in which something hides. It's the quiet moment that lulls you into a false sense of security before sending something in to hunt you down with a machete or something. And the games that have those sorts of moments in abundance are the Resident Evil titles.