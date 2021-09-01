Ghostrunner gets two free new game modes & Neon Pack DLC
First-person ninja parkour game Ghostrunner has received an update adding two new game modes, alongside a premium Neon Pack DLC. The first of these two free new modes is Wave Mode which, as the name suggests, puts you against waves of enemies. You’ll have to defeat as many of the procedurally generated waves as you can while you get upgrades between each one. Make it past wave 20, and you’ll unlock yourself an exclusive sword.www.videogamer.com
Comments / 0