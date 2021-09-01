Cancel
Review: 'Three Rooms,' by Jo Hamya

By Lorraine Berry, Star Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— If, as Virginia Woolf once argued, a woman needs money and a room of her own, what does she do when neither is available to her? How can she be her own person if the only jobs available pay minimum wage and rents are out of reach? In "Three Rooms," Jo Hamya confronts these questions as her unnamed narrator, a woman of color in London, struggles over the course of a year to call a space "hers."

