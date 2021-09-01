TEA releases protocol on schools reporting COVID-19 cases
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released a new Public Health Guidance for Texas schools regarding Executive Order GA-38 that provides legal authority to publish certain requirements for the operation of public school systems during the COVID 19 pandemic. The new guidance was released on Aug. 19, took effect immediately and addresses on-campus instruction, non-UIL extracurricular sports and activities and any other activities that students must complete.www.pleasantonexpress.com
