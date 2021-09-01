Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascosa County, TX

TEA releases protocol on schools reporting COVID-19 cases

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Education Agency (TEA) released a new Public Health Guidance for Texas schools regarding Executive Order GA-38 that provides legal authority to publish certain requirements for the operation of public school systems during the COVID 19 pandemic. The new guidance was released on Aug. 19, took effect immediately and addresses on-campus instruction, non-UIL extracurricular sports and activities and any other activities that students must complete.

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Atascosa County, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Education
City
Pleasanton, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Covid#School Systems#Public Health Guidance#Covid#Txdshs#Americans#Ferpa#Tea#The Pleasanton Express#Pisd#Edlio#High School#Poteet Isd Poteet Isd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Fire kills 41 in overcrowded Indonesia prison block

TANGERANG, Indonesia, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A fire killed 41 inmates in an overcrowded prison block in Indonesia's Banten province on Wednesday, a government minister said, injuring scores more in a blaze that police said may have been caused by an electrical fault. The fire, the country's most deadly since...

Comments / 0

Community Policy