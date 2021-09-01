Cancel
Virginia State

Ernst, Hassan urge VA to develop outreach plan to connect veterans to benefits, services

By Traci Kullmer
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a veteran of the global war on terror, and Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire), are leading a bipartisan group of 33 senators calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to swiftly develop and conduct outreach to veterans of the global war on terror – and especially those who served in Afghanistan – providing them with the mental health resources they need. Their push for action comes as reports find calls to veterans’ suicide hotlines have increased since the fall of Kabul earlier this month.

