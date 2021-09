OELWEIN – Jesup’s senior harrier Nolan Evans finished in third place at the Oelwein Invitational Cross Country meet on Tuesday. The J-Hawk team would also finish third. “We continue to run very strong as a team,” said Head Coach Nick Green. “Last night, we got to race against some quality 3A teams, and to come up third in both races shows we can be competitive against a wide range of schools.”