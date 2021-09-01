Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Review: 'A Slow Fire Burning,' by Paula Hawkins

By Malcom Forbes, Star Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— Early one Sunday morning on a quiet stretch of London's Regent's Canal, Miriam makes a grisly discovery. In the houseboat next to hers lies the bloodied body of a young man. He has been stabbed repeatedly and, as a finishing touch, has "a wide smile carved into his throat."

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
Related
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Paula Hawkins on reading mysteries and crime fiction

British author Paula Hawkins’s career was lagging, at best, when she gave fiction one more shot and published “The Girl on the Train” in 2015. The story of an alcoholic woman who thinks she’s seen a murder went on to sell more than 20 million copies and be adapted into a major film starring Emily Blunt. In her newest, “A Slow Fire Burning,” a young man is found gruesomely murdered on a houseboat. Hawkins divides her time between London and Edinburgh.
Books & Literaturetheaureview.com

Book Review: Murder, secrets and a thriller within a thriller on Paula Hawkins’ return

Acclaimed author Paula Hawkins (The Girl on the Train, Into the Water) returns with yet another nail-biting thriller. A Slow Fire Burning follows a cast of characters living along the Regent’s Canal in Shoreditch; each of them inextricably linked through events of the last few decades. The murder of Daniel Sutherland inside his canal boat becomes a catalyst for shocking, life-altering revelations.
Musicearmilk.com

Album Review: The Bug - 'Fire'

Kevin Martin is a man of many masks, all of them twisted and disturbing in some way. Starting in the experimental noise Napalm Death off-shoot Godflesh, moving on to the punishing, bass-bombed hip-hop of Techno Animal before settling on his most well known incarnation, the digital dub megalith known as The Bug, Martin has made good friends with all that is brutal and uncompromising. His new album under The Bug moniker, Fire, is an unsurprising continuation of the bleak aural outlook which dominates Martin’s past work, but here it has evolved into something truly horrifying. This is The Bug’s first solo album since 2014’s Angels & Devils, and he has assuredly not come for shenanigans. Eschewed are the more melodic aspects of some of his many recent projects, and it’s a welcome if expected return for the bass which clearly has no regard for audio systems or their wellbeing at all and a general sense of the world collapsing around us, at least more than usual.
Books & LiteratureMarietta Daily Journal

Review: 'Late City,' by Robert Olen Butler

——— We know this man: From George Bailey in "It's a Wonderful Life" to the ailing documentarian in Russell Banks' "Foregone," he flashes back over the arc of his life when staring down the barrel of mortality. Robert Olen Butler offers a fresh spin on the conceit in his immersive...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Tim Reid AKA Ray from ‘Sister, Sister’ Has 2 Kids with Former Wife - Meet the Actor’s Ex Rita Reid & Their Children

Tim Reid, who starred as Ray in "Sister, Sister," has been married two times. He shares two kids with his former wife, Rita Reid. Meet the close-knit clan. Tim Reid is among those celebrities who adore a peaceful and quiet lifestyle. He has been in the industry for more than five decades but loves to keep his business away from the media and has done excellent with his career and personal life.
EntertainmentCNBC

From the mailroom to making $100 million Hollywood deals

If Charles King's life were a movie script, no studio would buy it. It's too unbelievable. A young black man packs up his belongings in a U Haul truck, moves to the Los Angeles site unseen with nothing more than a list of names. That kid eventually lands in a mailroom at WME and goes on to become the first black partner at a major talent agency. From broke to a millionaire in less than 10 years. But his journey doesn't stop there. Not even close.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

The curse of the heiress — doomed to gold-digging husbands, afflictions and addictions

The ‘poor little rich girl’ is a familiar figure in our culture. Noel Coward wrote a song dedicated to her languorous plight, Henry James’ novella Washington Square has her as its protagonist. The phrase is a potent one, conjuring images of a mournful, solitary creature drowning in opulence — and to be honest I always found her slightly irritating. When a woman has the means to make life her own plaything, the time to study the world’s wonders and no need to dread the arrival of the electricity bill, what has she got to be so unhappy about?
AccidentsBBC

Ryan Duffy and Ellie Marsden killed in Drybeck van crash

Tributes have been paid to a couple who were killed when the van they were travelling in crashed on a rural road. Ryan Duffy, 24, and Ellie Marsden, 20, both from Wigan, died when the vehicle left the B6260 near Drybeck, Cumbria, at about 07:40 BST on Sunday. Mr Duffy's...
Los Angeles, CAblackchronicle.com

Woman From LA Party Where Comedian Fuquan Johnson Died From Apparent Overdose Speaks Out

The Los Angeles comedy scene and beyond are reeling after comedian Fuquan Johnson was pronounced dead Sep. 3, after an apparent overdose at a party in Venice. Two other people who have not yet been named, also died from the tainted drugs. Comedian Kate Quigley, who was at the party in the Venice house, is hospitalized in critical condition. A fellow comedian shared her message to him on social media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy