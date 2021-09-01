Review: 'A Slow Fire Burning,' by Paula Hawkins

Kevin Martin is a man of many masks, all of them twisted and disturbing in some way. Starting in the experimental noise Napalm Death off-shoot Godflesh, moving on to the punishing, bass-bombed hip-hop of Techno Animal before settling on his most well known incarnation, the digital dub megalith known as The Bug, Martin has made good friends with all that is brutal and uncompromising. His new album under The Bug moniker, Fire, is an unsurprising continuation of the bleak aural outlook which dominates Martin’s past work, but here it has evolved into something truly horrifying. This is The Bug’s first solo album since 2014’s Angels & Devils, and he has assuredly not come for shenanigans. Eschewed are the more melodic aspects of some of his many recent projects, and it’s a welcome if expected return for the bass which clearly has no regard for audio systems or their wellbeing at all and a general sense of the world collapsing around us, at least more than usual.