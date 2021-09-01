Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ofcom clears Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle comments following record number of complaints

By Annabel Nugent
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNT7E_0bjBdpiM00

ITV has been cleared by Ofcom over Piers Morgan ’s comments about Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain .

The presenter attracted widespread criticism in March for remarks he made following Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey .

Morgan said he “didn’t believe a word” the duchess said about struggling with suicidal thoughts and disputed her account of allegedly experiencing racism during her time as a senior royal.

His on-air outburst prompted a record number of 57,121 Ofcom complaints – the highest number in the TV regulator’s history – and led to his exit from GMB .

But Ofcom ruled on Wednesday that Morgan’s behaviour did not break its broadcasting code.

A statement from Ofcom said: “While we acknowledged that Mr Morgan’s questions about the nature of racism had the potential to be highly offensive to some viewers, the conversations about race and racism in the programme provided open debate on the issues raised by the interview.”

It added that the programme “allowed for an important discussion to be had on the nature and impact of racism”.

Ofcom argued that ITV had “clearly anticipated that racial issues would be discussed at length as part of the coverage of the interview and had taken steps to ensure context could be provided during the discussions”.

The statement concluded: “Despite strong opinions expressed during the programme, in Ofcom’s view any potential offence was justified by the context and the comments and discussions about race and racism were not in breach of rule 2.3 of the code.”

Rule 2.3 dictates that broadcasters “must ensure that material which may cause offence is justified by the context” and that “appropriate information should also be broadcast where it would assist in avoiding or minimising context”.

The broadcaster concluded that Meghan and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview “contained serious allegations and it was legitimate for this programme to discuss and scrutinises those claims including their veracity”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXN3b_0bjBdpiM00

Responding to news of Ofcom’s ruling, Morgan wrote on Twitter: “BREAKING: @Ofcom rejects all complaints against me over Meghan Markle furore that led to my exit from @GMB.

“Verdict says I was entitled to disbelieve her and Prince Harry and to restrict my right to do so would be a ‘chilling restriction on freedom of expression.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccICS_0bjBdpiM00

The former GMB presenter praised the decision as a “resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios” before asking, “Do I get my job back?”

At the time of the incident, following backlash from viewers, Morgan elaborated on his comments, stating that he wanted to “clarify his position on mental health” and said that it is “not for me to question whether she was feeling suicidal”.

He claimed his “disbelief” was over her allegations that “she went to a senior member of the royal household, told them she was suicidal and was told she could not have any help because it would be a bad look for the family”.

However, the 56-year-old has since continued to refer to the duchess as “Princess Pinocchio” and says he “still” does not believe her.

In an interview following his departure from GMB , Morgan repeated his comments about Meghan, stating: “If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it.”

Mental health charity Mind shared a statement on Twitter in response to Morgan’s on-air comments, writing: “We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts today.

The charity wrote that “it’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy”.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

233K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Itv#Ofcom#Gmb#Prince Harry#Twitter#Ofcom#The Duke Duchess#Samaritans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Furious at Obamas For Taking Royal Family's Side?

Last week, Barack Obama turned 60, and he celebrated with a star-studded bash on Martha's Vineyard. You may have heard that there was a good deal of controversy surrounding the soiree, due to an alleged lack of concern for anti-Covid protocols. In response to these concerns, the Obamas significantly scaled...
Beauty & Fashionnickiswift.com

Piers Morgan Scores A Major Win Against Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan: 1, Meghan Markle: 0? As reported by Daily Mail, Morgan may have finally settled the score on his long, drawn-out and exhausting feud with Meghan. As you may recall, the longtime bad blood between the two former pals (though even the extent of their friendship is debatable) kicked into high gear when Morgan launched into an on-air tirade against the Duchess of Sussex accusing her of being a liar — even when it came to her claims of suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the British royal family. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," he famously declared during a now viral episode of "Good Morning Britain."
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left Hollywood Get Snubbed by A-Listers!

Are you Prince HarryAnd Meghan Markle falling out of Hollywood’s graces? One tabloid insists they’re losing popularity fast. Here’s what we know. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Hollywood Has-Beens’What is the best way to get started?. This week, Globe According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘considered’ naming the person who made racist comment about Archie’s skin colour, says Finding Freedom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle considered publicly sharing the name of the person who made racist comments about Archie’s skin colour, an unauthorised biography of the couple has claimed. In Finding Freedom, royal family commentators Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand recall the couple’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March,...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Piers Morgan's Latest Twitter Rant About Harry And Meghan

Piers Morgan has been one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's toughest critics. The journalist, whose opinion often causes controversy, has been very outspoken about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and really went hard on them following their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7. Morgan has long-maintained that he feels that Meghan has lied about her experiences with the royal family, and he hasn't been shy about sharing his take. "I don't believe a word she says...I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," Morgan said on an episode of ITV's "Good Morning Britain," according to Vanity Fair.
Books & LiteratureHello Magazine

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden reveals life has been 'challenging' since shock exit

In a strange turn of events, Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden appeared on Thursday's Good Morning Britain where she joined Susanna Reid to talk about her new novel, Pay Day. The journalist, who has been married to the former GMB star since 2010, was on the show to talk about her book - but the conversation immediately focused on her husband, who famously stormed off the set in March over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.
CelebritiesVulture

Piers Morgan Will Face No Consequences for His Meghan Markle Tantrum on Good Morning Britain

British media regulator Ofcom has rejected the record 58,000 complaints filed against Piers Morgan’s callous criticism of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, per the BBC. The Duchess herself filed complaints with the regulator and ITV, who has cleared Morgan for his comments following the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. Ofcom said censoring his views would be a “chilling restriction” on free speech, but noted his “apparent disregard” for the seriousness of suicide, legitimizing his consistent use of platform to level racist and misogynistic harassment toward Meghan Markle (he does all that and more in his Daily Mail column alone). Ofcom also reported that co-hosts Susanna Reid and Chris Ship “provided adequate protection to viewers from potentially harmful and highly offensive statements about mental health and suicide.” Surely babysitting Piers Morgan is not in their job descriptions. The ruling added: “While we acknowledged that Mr. Morgan’s questions about the nature of racism had the potential to be highly offensive to some viewers, the conversations about race and racism in this programme provided open debate on the issues raised by the interview.”
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Harvey Weinstein, Tori Spelling and More!

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY APPROACH QUEEN: Coming off several months of publicly slamming the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking the Queen for a private meeting. A source told the Sun that they want the Queen to arrange a meeting and christening for their infant daughter: “Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year.”
Celebritiesheatworld

Meghan Markle's upset as she loses Piers Morgan battle

His explosive comments about Meghan Markle divided the nation, led to his departure from Good Morning Britain, and drew 57,793 complaints – the highest ever in Ofcom’s 18-year history. But last week, Piers Morgan got the last laugh, after the media regulator rejected all complaints made against him and ITV, saying that restricting the views he voiced back in March, following Meghan and Prince Harry’s infamous Oprah interview, would have been an “unwarranted and chilling restriction on freedom of expression”.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Piers Morgan Return Rejected By ITV

British royal family news shows that despite being in the ratings toilet since firing Piers Morgan, ITV’s Good Morning Britain has no intention of hiring him back now that he’s been cleared of offending Meghan Markle. What is all the fuss about? Show host Morgan said on air that he...
WorldPosted by
Amomama

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Slammed by Royal Expert & Fans for ‘Word Salad’ Following Their New Statement

Fans and Royal experts are slamming Harry and Meghan's statement on the situation in Afghanistan, naming it "word-salad" and a publicity-seeking stunt. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a lengthy statement on their Archewell Foundation Website, saying that the situation in Afghanistan has left them "speechless" and that the Haiti disaster has them "heartbroken."

Comments / 0

Community Policy