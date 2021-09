Elite showed off their new trainer desk at Eurobike, which includes a place for a power strip of your choice, and the ability to fold up for easy storage. It maintains the same style as both their Tuo trainer as well as their RIZER gradient/steering accessory (and also, their slightly more expensive 14,000€ Fuoripista smart bike). Except, unlike all of those products, it lacks a name we collectively struggle to pronounce. It’s simply named ‘Training Desk’. Actually, technically it’s in all caps, like an old man screaming – TRAINING DESK – but hey, at least it has all its vowels intact.