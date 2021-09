The influx of people leaving big cities in search of bigger, more affordable space continued to spur housing construction in the suburbs and lower-cost markets. A National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) report released Tuesday showed that this trend is particularly more pronounced in the multifamily sector. During the second quarter, multifamily construction rose by 14.3% in small metro cores and was up by 25.5% in suburban areas, while large metro core areas posted a 0.5% drop. In the segment defined as the “most affordable” regions, multifamily homebuilding has spiked 48.3% since Q2 2020.