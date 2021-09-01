Pat’s of Henderson Planning a December Opening

I have recently realized I am no the only one that has heard random rumors about this home in Lake Charles. It sits at 675 Shell Beach Drive. I was young when it was first built, but I can remember a few stories about it. Before we move on with my stories, and we get to some actual more accurate ones, please understand that I am just sharing my old stories of the home because I find it humorous about how rumors can start. I do not mean to offend anyone so please don't try and call my boss and threaten to sue us. It's happened. If I had a punch card for threats of being sued for something I wrote, I'd almost have enough for a free frozen yogurt.