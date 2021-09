In January of 2017, the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) announced the launch of a five-year Islamic Fund and Wealth Management Blueprint to further strengthen the country's position as a global hub for Islamic funds by 2021 and further drive the development and growth of Malaysia's Islamic capital market. The first of its kind globally, the plan was aimed at developing the country as an international provider of Islamic wealth management services. The blueprint comprises three key strategic thrusts - strengthen Malaysia's position as a global hub for Islamic funds, establish the country as a regional centre for shariah-compliant sustainable and responsible investment, and develop it as an international provider of Islamic wealth management services.