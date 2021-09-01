Ridgewood Boy Scouts Troop #7 Recognizes 5 Eagle Scouts

Ridgewood NJ, on Saturday September 18 Troop 7 Ridgewood will recognize 5 Scouts that have achieved the rank of Eagle. Bruce Dickson, Cole Hamon, Paul Nasr, Matt Rusch, and Philip Williams all earned the rank between January 2020 and June 2021. The Eagle rank is the highest awarded by the Boy Scouts of America. Each Scout will also receive at least 1 Eagle Palm which are awarded for completing 5 merit badges over what is required for the Eagle rank. Nationwide over the last decade about 8% of all Boy Scouts have earned the Eagle rank, and only about a quarter of those Eagles earn a Palm.