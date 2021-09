BUENOS AIRES, Sept 6 (Reuters) - In downtown Buenos Aires, the scars of the pandemic are clear for all to see. In store windows, signs read "We're leaving," "Final settlement," and "Closing down" - a reminder of the painful economic impact of COVID-19. As with city centers elsewhere, Argentina's picturesque and famously lively capital has faced a reckoning since the coronavirus hit last year. Offices closed as many people worked from home, cutting off the supply of consumers to cafes, shops and services in downtown commercial zones.