Lyndhurst ,”AntiVaxMomma” Busted for allegedly selling counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccination Cards on Instagram

theridgewoodblog.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyndhurst NJ, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., today filed charges in Manhattan Criminal Court against fifteen individuals involved in a fake COVID-19 vaccination card conspiracy. As alleged, JASMINE CLIFFORD, 31, sold approximately 250 forged COVID-19 vaccination cards over Instagram, and worked with NADAYZA BARKLEY, 27, to fraudulently enter at least 10 individuals into the New York State Immunization Information System (“NYSIIS”) database. CLIFFORD and BARKLEY are charged in a Criminal Court complaint with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree. CLIFFORD is additionally charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree. Thirteen individuals who purchased the cards — all of whom are believed to work in frontline and essential-employee settings, including hospitals and nursing homes – were also charged.

theridgewoodblog.net

