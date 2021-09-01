Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgewood, NJ

5 Eagle Scouts

theridgewoodblog.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgewood NJ, on Saturday September 18 Troop 7 Ridgewood will recognize 5 Scouts that have achieved the rank of Eagle. Bruce Dickson, Cole Hamon, Paul Nasr, Matt Rusch, and Philip Williams all earned the rank between January 2020 and June 2021. The Eagle rank is the highest awarded by the Boy Scouts of America. Each Scout will also receive at least 1 Eagle Palm which are awarded for completing 5 merit badges over what is required for the Eagle rank. Nationwide over the last decade about 8% of all Boy Scouts have earned the Eagle rank, and only about a quarter of those Eagles earn a Palm.

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Scouts#The Boy Scouts Of America#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy