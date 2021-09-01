Cozy up inside next to a fan with these new book picks

- - - The wildly popular Netflix series "Unorthodox," based on Deborah Feldman's bestselling 2009 memoir of the same name, is only part of Feldman's story. Yes, she was born into a repressive Brooklyn Hasidic community and had a lousy arranged marriage that included severe sexual difficulties, but she did not sneak out of the house, run away pregnant to Europe and have a "Glee"-like experience at a music school in Berlin. In fact, she moved to the Orthodox enclave in Monsey, New York, with her husband, had a baby with him, matriculated at Sarah Lawrence College, where she began writing, found an agent and began planning to get out of marriage with the book deal as her lifeline. (A decade later, she was involved with, and enthusiastic about, the Netflix series.)