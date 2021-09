What do you think of when I say “golf”? The very word evokes images of garish outfits, lush greens, and middle-aged white people. Though I can’t attest to being an expert in the sport, I can’t visualise golf having the same death-defying, adrenaline-pumping, heart-pounding moment-to-moment action that other sports can offer. You’re not going to break your leg trying to pull off a 360° tail-whip off of a 3-metre vert ramp playing golf, though you might get a bit of sunburn having a nice walk, riding around in cool golf buggies and deciding whether your approach shot would be better served by an 8 or a 9-iron.