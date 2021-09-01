Cancel
No. 7 Cyclones looking to be more polished right out of gate

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago

(Ames, AP) Iowa State will be looking to get off to a fast start this season. That’s been a problem in coach Matt Campbell’s first five years. The Cyclones are 2-3 in openers under him. Northern Iowa is the opening opponent Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The Panthers have been a traditional power in the Football Championship Subdivision. They played a spring season because of the pandemic and went 3-4. Campbell said that’s deceiving because of the circumstances. Campbell expects to get the Panthers’ best shot. They’ve beaten Iowa State three times since 2007.

Neola, IA
Western Iowa Today

Freeberg putting up big numbers for Tri-Center

(Neola) Tri-Center caught a lot of people’s attention with their 14-0 win over Treynor last week. The Trojans will try to keep the momentum going against Missouri Valley. Both teams enter the contest at 1-1. Coach Ryan Schroder feels his team matches up well with the Big Reds and says the teams have a lot of similarities.
Football
Western Iowa Today

Knapp closing in on rushing record as SW Valley prepares for AHSTW

(Corning) KSOM’s football broadcast on Friday will feature SW Valley. The Timberwolves are at AHSTW. SW Valley is coming off of a 29-0 win against Sidney. “I like that we overcame the adversity of a Week 1 loss.” Coach Anthony Donahoo says it had been eight or nine years since they’ve lost in Week 1. “To come back from that and get better I was very, very proud. We did a great job shoring up some of things we did on the offensive and defensive lines and our running backs not turning the ball over.”
Football
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW looks to learn from Week 2 loss when they host SW Valley

(Avoca) Friday night on KSOM it’ll be AHSTW hosting SW Valley. Each team has a quality win and each team has a game they’d like to have back. For the Vikings they endured a 40-7 setback at Earlham last week. They are ready to put a better foot forward against SW Valley on Friday. “Last week was a good wake up call for us. I’m glad it was Week 2 and not Week 5, 6, or 7. A good wake up call for us. We know we have to get better and more physical. The physicality is going to be there again. They are a scrappy, physical bunch on both sides of the ball. They are going to be a well oiled machine and are getting better. But I like our matches. I think we’ve had a good week of practice so far. Our kids were hungry coming into the week with a sense of urgency to get better, but also execute at a higher level.”
Audubon, IA
Western Iowa Today

Everything coming together for Audubon volleyball

(Audubon) Audubon opens conference play Thursday against Riverside. The Wheelers are off to a good start to the season at 5-3. In fact, they’ve already won more matches this year than they did all of last season. Head coach Brandi Gruhn comments on the quick start. “I really didn’t know...
Nodaway, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley XC competes at Winterset

(Winterset) Winterset held a high school cross country meet on Tuesday. The competition was split into age groups. Freshmen and sophomores ran together and juniors and seniors ran together. Doug Berg posted a 3rd place run in the junior/senior division to lead the Nodaway Valley boys and Jazz Christensen was...
Nodaway, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley volleyball benefitting from busy schedule early on

(Greenfield) Nodaway Valley heads to the Perry Tournament on Thursday as the defending champions. Coach Allison Kiburz believes her team’s ability to fair well at this tourney last season will be a benefit. “Last year that was a tournament that we won, so the girls do have some goals for that. But we are just taking things one game at a time and seeing where our improvements can be. We are working on playing with more consistency and energy and finding our voice and our leader and who’s going to make things go for our team.”
Sports
Western Iowa Today

IATC Team Cross Country Rankings (Updated 9/7)

(State) The new set of cross country team rankings from the IATC were released on Tuesday morning. In Class 1A boys, Earlham remains #1 followed by ACGC at 2. Ogden is rated 4th. Central Decatur climbs to #6. Other ranked teams from area conferences include Madrid 11th, St. Albert 12th, Missouri Valley 13th, Nodaway Valley 17th, and Wayne 20th.
Clarinda, IA
Western Iowa Today

Clarinda Boy’s capture Team Title at Home Cross Country Meet

(Clarinda) The Clarinda boy’s cross country team placed four runners in the top fifteen and edged Nebraska City and Atlantic for the team title at Clarinda on Tuesday. The Cardinals scored 56-points, Nebraska City, 58, and Atlantic finished third with 61 points. Shenandoah finished fourth, 75, Red Oak, fifth, 110, Riverside, sixth, 151, and Southwest Valley, seventh, 203.
Indiana State
Western Iowa Today

#18 Iowa dominates at home against #17 Indiana

(Iowa City) The Iowa Hawkeyes opened the season with an impressive showing on Saturday. The Hawks toppled Big Ten foe Indiana 34-6, behind a stout defensive effort. Ankeny native Riley Moss intercepted two passes and returned both for scores. Dane Belton added another pick and Indiana was held to 223 yards.
Basketball
Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with Riverside’s Paul Bullock

(Oakland) Paul Bullock enjoyed an extremely successful coaching career in girls basketball which included a stint at Riverside in his final years. He won over 500 games and went to seven state tournaments in basketball. He also guided two softball teams to state during his time at Waukee. Bullock told...
Pella, IA
Western Iowa Today

ACGC Boys Win and Girls Place 4th at Pella

(Pella) The ACGC boys are 2/2 on meet championships this season. The Chargers won the small school portion of Pella’s cross country invitational on Saturday. The girls came away with a 4th place finish. Leading the boys race was for ACGC was Trevin Suhr as the runner-up in 16:43. Justin...

