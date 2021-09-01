No. 7 Cyclones looking to be more polished right out of gate

(Avoca) Friday night on KSOM it’ll be AHSTW hosting SW Valley. Each team has a quality win and each team has a game they’d like to have back. For the Vikings they endured a 40-7 setback at Earlham last week. They are ready to put a better foot forward against SW Valley on Friday. “Last week was a good wake up call for us. I’m glad it was Week 2 and not Week 5, 6, or 7. A good wake up call for us. We know we have to get better and more physical. The physicality is going to be there again. They are a scrappy, physical bunch on both sides of the ball. They are going to be a well oiled machine and are getting better. But I like our matches. I think we’ve had a good week of practice so far. Our kids were hungry coming into the week with a sense of urgency to get better, but also execute at a higher level.”