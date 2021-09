More information has been revealed concerning an armed robbery that happened at a Lubbock Burger King on Monday, August 30th, 2021. At around 10 p.m., an employee of the Burger King in the 7000 block of University Avenue stepped outside for a smoke break when they felt one of the suspects point a gun against his back. The suspect told the employee to take him to the store safe, but the employee said he didn't know the code. This apparently wasn't a problem, as the suspect said he already knew the code.