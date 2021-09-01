Erase or embrace: How should TV shows and movies depict the pandemic?

WHILE YOU WERE blasting your glutes at the gym, I was probably lying on my hammock watching “Cobra Kai” on my phone. (P.S.: Elisabeth Shue returns!) Ron Judd is right. There is a glut of bad TV, all too available. But. There’s a lot of really great TV, too. And we discovered much of it during the pandemic. Here are some of the best shows viewed by several Seattle Times staffers and contributors. (We did our best to list where the shows are broadcast or streaming as of this writing, but that can change, and they can be on multiple networks/apps.)