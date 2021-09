NORTH TONAWANDA — No one needs to tell Ben Bunker about the history of football at North Tonawanda High School. Bunker was one of the top linemen in the state when he was a member of the 2009 Class AA state championship squad and returned as an assistant in 2017. With his days of opening holes for running backs behind him, Bunker must now pave the way for the Lumberjacks to restore a longstanding football tradition.