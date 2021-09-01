Congressman Chris Stewart: From the Air Force To Capitol Hill

On this Labor Day, it seems appropriate to look back at a piece of labor history: the first march on Washington and the first to end up on the Capitol grounds. In 1893, an economic panic swept through the nation, throwing millions out of work and leaving the country in a precarious position. It was the worst depression the country had seen up until then, and many felt that it was time to change the way that the country operated. One of these was Jacob Coxey, a small business owner who had suffered due to the panic and felt that the government should do more to help those who had lost their livelihoods in the crash. In particular, he felt that there should be a huge number of public works organized in order to get people back to work, and to buy the sandstone from his quarry.