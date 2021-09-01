Cancel
Congress & Courts

Congressman Chris Stewart: From the Air Force To Capitol Hill

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, Jason discusses why he disagrees with how President Biden carried out the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Then, he brings on a double dose of the stupid with a woman from Connecticut getting sentenced to jail for walking across a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park, and the way The Los Angeles Times is trying to portray Republican Larry Elder in the upcoming recall election of California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

