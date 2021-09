It should be easier to order an A&W root beer float, a burger and side of cheese curds in the foreseeable future. Lee Fry Companies Inc. plans to operate up to five A&W restaurants around suburban Chicago. The Westmont-based firm, which acquired an A&W at 113 S. Lincolnway in North Aurora last November from a retiring franchisee, will open an A&W in Addison in a former Burger King at 1012 N. Rohlwing Road by the year's end.