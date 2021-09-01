STORM WATCH: Ida's remnants move into region, 3-7 inches of rain expected, flooding threat possible

News 12's Storm Watch Team will have continuing coverage of today's severe weather to give you all the information you need to stay safe and get through the storm. If you lose power, you can watch News 12 on your mobile device by clicking on this link (hyperlink with live link of your regions) or by tapping the 'LIVE' icon on the top right of the app.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will move into Connecticut today, with the heaviest rain coming overnight into Thursday morning.

News 12 meteorologists say the potential exists for 3-7 inches of rain with heavier rain in the evening to overnight hours.

A flash flood watch has been issued for late Wednesday and Thursday with localized flooding and flash flooding very likely. A flood warning has been issued for parts of Fairfield and New Haven counties near the Housatonic River at Stevenson Dam until further notice.



The wet weather is expected to clear out before Labor Day weekend, which is looking to be pleasant – mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.