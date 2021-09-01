BACK TO SCHOOL: First day of school for Edison students. Here are the safety precautions taking place

Today is the first day of school for students in Edison, and some of them are returning for the first time since March of 2019.

All in person classes resume today, but with that comes concerns over safety.

Students at Edison High School are old enough to be vaccinated, but students under 12 are still not eligible.

Helping mitigate that are state precautions such as mask wearing inside schools and buses, which is part of a state executive order. Other precautions include social distancing, hand washing stations, cleaning and ventilation improvements, contact tracing and quarantine policies, and working with hospitals to facilitate vaccination.

They are just some of the safety measures outlined in the states return to school plan following federal guidance.



