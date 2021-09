Sail Away Club is positioned as the world's first hard seltzer and cold brew refreshment that will provide consumers with an unexpected new option when it comes to enjoying a canned cocktail. The drinks come in 12-ounce cans in four flavors to choose from including Piña Colada, Ocean Berry, The Original and Mimosa, which are all free from sugar and just 100-calories each. The drinks have as much caffeine as half a cup of coffee to make them great for those seeking a way to boost their energy and enjoy a cocktail.