Dodgers creep closer as Giants lose again...Rays pad lead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are within a half-game of the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants after Corey Seager delivered a tiebreaking, RBI double in the eighth inning to give LA a 3-2 win over the Braves. Mookie Betts homered to get the Dodgers with 2-1 in the fourth, and scored the winning run following a leadoff walk. The Braves' lead in the NL East is down to 2 ½ games over the Phillies, who have won five in a row.
