Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers creep closer as Giants lose again...Rays pad lead

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are within a half-game of the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants after Corey Seager delivered a tiebreaking, RBI double in the eighth inning to give LA a 3-2 win over the Braves. Mookie Betts homered to get the Dodgers with 2-1 in the fourth, and scored the winning run following a leadoff walk. The Braves’ lead in the NL East is down to 2 ½ games over the Phillies, who have won five in a row.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Homer
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Dodgers#La#Braves#Phillies#The Nl Central#The Cincinnati Reds#The Tampa Bay Rays#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#Yanks#Angels#The Oakland Athletics#The Detroit Tigers#The Seattle Mariners#Chicago White Sox#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBarcamax.com

Rays lose lead in seventh, game in ninth to Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wednesday’s game was a frustrating one for the Rays right down to the end. After blowing a lead in the seventh, the Rays lost the game in the ninth when the Red Sox rallied for a run and a 3-2 win. The winning rally off Pete...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox news: Iglesias a good pickup; get Verdugo out of center

It has been quite a hectic past 24 hours for the Boston Red Sox, and that should be set to continue into today. Things have been particularly chaotic since a COVID outbreak took place over a week ago that seems to take out a new player everyday. With each passing day, the Red Sox look more and more like their Worcester affiliate, the WooSox.
MLBchatsports.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose To Rockies, Miss Opportunity To Gain On Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame an early deficit but were outhomered by Colorado Rockies in a 4-2 loss. As a result the Dodgers failed to pick up a full game on the San Francisco Giants and remain 2.5 back of first place in the National League West. The Rockies jumped...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers lose to Rockies, waste chance to gain ground on first-place Giants

The Dodgers wasted the chance with a frustrating 4-2 loss to remain 21/2 games behind the Giants with 33 games remaining in the regular season. The Dodgers (81-48) were again stymied by a left-handed starting pitcher. Two days after San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell held them to one run over 7 2/3 innings, they scored two runs and recorded four hits in six innings against Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland.
MLBwcn247.com

Rays, Astros pad lead...ChiSox stumble again...Birds win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Francisco Mejia (meh-HEE’-ah) hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the ninth inning to send the Tampa Bay Rays to their eighth win in nine games, 7-4 over the Phillies in Philadelphia. Brandon Lowe (low) belted his 30th home run of the season and rookie Wander Franco had two hits to extend his on-base streak to 26 straight games for Tampa Bay. The AL East-leading Rays dealt the Phils their sixth loss in eight games and moved 4 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays rally late, lose lead and rally again to beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Not everything is going the Rays’ way. On Wednesday, for example, their now standard late-inning rally against the Phillies wasn’t enough, as reliever Collin McHugh, who hadn’t given up hardly anything in months, gave up the lead in the eighth. So the Rays just rallied again in the...
MLBgiants365.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose To Giants, Who Reclaim Sole Possession Of 1st Place In NL West

One of those was Trea Turner, who had a leadoff single in the first inning and one-out walk in the third. The Dodgers' only other hit off DeSclafani was a Corey Seager single in the fourth. DeSclafani relied more heavily on his offspeed pitches than was previously seen in five other starts against the Dodgers this season, during which the right-hander had a 9.45 ERA.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants lose game, dignity, and division lead

FULL DISCLOSURE: I don't want to recap this baseball game because it was not an enjoyable baseball game and I didn't ask to be born. So please keep that in mind when reading this article, and if it's not my best work and that bothers you, send all complaints to this.is.a.totally.real.email.address@voxmedia.com. The San Francisco Giants game on Wednesday night was bad all the way through, just as their previous three games were bad all the way through.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers, Giants begin showdown for NL West lead

Tied atop the National League West and level in the season series, the Los Angeles Dodgers and host San Francisco begin one final three-game, head-to-head showdown Friday night. Dodgers left-hander David Price (4-2, 3.88 ERA) and Giants righty Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.38) are the scheduled starters in a matchup of teams that share the major leagues' top overall record at 85-49.
MLBkion546.com

LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Urías faces Giants, Cubs COVID woes

Dodgers lefty Julio Urías starts against San Francisco for the fifth time this year. He’s 1-1 so far, and was tagged for season highs for seven runs and 11 hits by the Giants on May 29. Urías leads the majors with 15 wins this year going into this matchup at Oracle Park between clubs competing for the NL West title. The 25-year-old has won seven straight decisions. Also, The Chicago Cubs are minus manager David Ross after he tested positive for the coronavirus, while the Red Sox continue to have setbacks due to COVID-19.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Dodgers beat Giants—series and division tied again

The scheduled bullpen game for Gabe Kapler’s San Francisco Giants was shaky from the start. Jay Jackson gave up a lead-off home run to Trea Turner, briefly rallied with a strikeout to Max Muncy, before walking Mookie Betts and Justin Turner. Kapler had seen enough with one out recorded in...
MLBknbr.com

Giants lose grip of NL West division lead with 4th straight loss

At 9:16 on Wednesday night, the Giants and NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers were deadlocked at 2 in Oracle Park. Three-hundred and seventy-nine miles south down I-5 in Los Angeles, so were the Dodgers and NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. On Aug. 16, just more than two weeks ago, the Giants led...
MLBOCRegister

Dodgers lose to Giants in 11 innings to open showdown series

SAN FRANCISCO — At this rate, the Dodgers and Giants will reach the end of the weekend like a pair of punched-out prizefighters, unable to raise their arms to do more than cuff the other one gently across the cheek. Down to their last out in the top of the...
MLBchatsports.com

Recap: Dodgers Lose Season Series To Giants, Back In 2nd Place Of NL West

Walker Buehler labored through his worst start of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a 6-4 loss in the rubber match against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants not only reclaimed sole possession of first place in the National League West, but they won 10 of 19 regular-season meetings and therefore would have home-field advantage if a Game 163 is required to decide a division winner.
New York City, NYwcn247.com

Osaka ousted...Rays, Yanks win...Astros pad lead

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open continues without the defending women’s champion. Naomi Osaka repeatedly smashed her racket to the court, smacked a ball into the crowd, hid under a towel and imploded over the final two sets in a 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 loss to 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the third round at the U.S Open. Osaka threw her racket at least three times and was finally hit with a code violation in the third set when she hit the ball into the stands.
MLBInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Dodgers take early lead, beat Giants to even series

SAN FRANCISCO — The smell of garlic fries hadn’t even begun its nightly evolution from enticing to cloying. Late arrivers to McCovey Cove were still paddling. The ‘Beat LA’ chants never got started. Trea Turner led off the game with a home run and the Dodgers scored three times in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy