Dodgers creep closer as Giants lose again...Rays pad lead

FULL DISCLOSURE: I don't want to recap this baseball game because it was not an enjoyable baseball game and I didn't ask to be born. So please keep that in mind when reading this article, and if it's not my best work and that bothers you, send all complaints to this.is.a.totally.real.email.address@voxmedia.com. The San Francisco Giants game on Wednesday night was bad all the way through, just as their previous three games were bad all the way through.