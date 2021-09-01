Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bjBKHOL00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 11,756 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 162 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hood County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hood County stands at 264 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area, Hood County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hood County, TX 264 150 13,898 7,908
2 Johnson County, TX 249 407 13,842 22,629
3 Kaufman County, TX 246 292 16,185 19,246
4 Wise County, TX 213 138 13,670 8,836
5 Hunt County, TX 211 194 8,525 7,856
6 Ellis County, TX 204 345 15,655 26,431
7 Somervell County, TX 194 17 14,126 1,235
8 Tarrant County, TX 187 3,782 14,734 297,617
9 Rockwall County, TX 177 166 15,115 14,154
10 Dallas County, TX 167 4,332 13,338 345,007
11 Parker County, TX 166 216 14,689 19,066
12 Denton County, TX 102 821 10,883 87,828
13 Collin County, TX 95 896 11,338 107,066

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

48K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Dallas Fort Worth#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy