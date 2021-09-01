Cancel
This is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bjBKGVc00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 2,290 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 180 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Washington County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Washington County stands at 349 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, Washington County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Washington County, KY 349 42 15,317 1,841
2 Floyd County, IN 249 191 11,864 9,113
3 Scott County, IN 248 59 14,114 3,351
4 Harrison County, IN 199 79 13,203 5,243
5 Jefferson County, KY 182 1,396 12,397 95,106
6 Shelby County, KY 182 85 12,123 5,672
7 Clark County, IN 178 206 13,394 15,497
8 Spencer County, KY 142 26 11,624 2,121
9 Henry County, KY 133 21 11,642 1,841
10 Oldham County, KY 132 86 13,155 8,600
11 Bullitt County, KY 115 91 11,305 8,984
12 Trimble County, KY 93 8 10,409 899

