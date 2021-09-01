Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

This is the County in the Columbus, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bjBKCyi00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, which covers Ohio, a total of 2,482 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 121 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hocking County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hocking County stands at 221 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Columbus metro area, Hocking County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hocking County, OH 221 63 8,542 2,434
2 Pickaway County, OH 214 123 16,156 9,277
3 Madison County, OH 148 65 10,778 4,741
4 Perry County, OH 139 50 9,076 3,266
5 Fairfield County, OH 138 211 11,672 17,847
6 Morrow County, OH 134 47 9,118 3,189
7 Licking County, OH 132 228 10,440 17,987
8 Franklin County, OH 118 1,508 10,800 137,735
9 Union County, OH 88 49 11,300 6,289
10 Delaware County, OH 70 138 10,259 20,212

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

48K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Delta, OH
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
DrinksPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest Place in Every State

It’s easy to see why humans like to drink. Sipping wine, beer, or a mixed drink occasionally releases endorphins, natural opiates that calm us and uplift our mood. After a stressful day at work, a glass of wine is a relaxing way to wind down. And, let’s be honest, alcohol tastes good, like the best […]
Indianapolis, INPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 254,518 COVID-19 cases have been reported to […]
Gulfport, MSPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 57,560 COVID-19 cases have been reported to […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 83,540 COVID-19 cases […]
Portland, ORPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 145,944 COVID-19 cases […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 99,138 COVID-19 […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 46,318 COVID-19 […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 148,132 COVID-19 cases have been reported […]
New Castle County, DEPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of […]
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City Where Home Prices Are Being Slashed

The residential real estate market in the U.S. has been on an unprecedented run. Partially due to the migration of people from the largest coastal cities during the COVID-19 pandemic, home prices in mid-sized and smaller cities have increased — by double digits in the majority of cases. The carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller home price […]
Hazleton, PAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 55,811 COVID-19 cases have been reported to […]
Virginia StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of […]
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States Where People Can’t Pay Mortages

Paying a mortgage can be difficult during the best of times. Unexpected expenses and loss of employment can be two major factors that lead to missed mortgage payments and eventually foreclosure. The COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated several of the hurdles people face on the road to homeownership. Many have lost their sources of income and […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 413,705 COVID-19 […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy