This is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bjBKB5z00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 13,361 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 220 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Salem County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Salem County stands at 305 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area, Salem County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Jersey where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Salem County, NJ 305 193 10,433 6,608
2 Camden County, NJ 267 1,353 11,734 59,534
3 Delaware County, PA 254 1,433 9,783 55,128
4 Philadelphia County, PA 242 3,813 10,438 164,447
5 Gloucester County, NJ 226 656 11,312 32,900
6 Bucks County, PA 214 1,341 10,235 64,111
7 Montgomery County, PA 213 1,752 9,095 74,699
8 Burlington County, NJ 201 896 10,706 47,787
9 New Castle County, DE 167 929 12,448 69,101
10 Chester County, PA 161 834 8,363 43,250
11 Cecil County, MD 157 161 6,818 6,990

