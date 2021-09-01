Cancel
Adams County, CO

This is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bjBKADG00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 3,572 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 125 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Adams County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Adams County stands at 149 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area, Adams County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Adams County, CO 149 743 13,206 65,647
2 Jefferson County, CO 146 830 9,285 52,962
3 Denver County, CO 125 867 11,534 79,979
4 Arapahoe County, CO 121 771 10,675 67,962
5 Broomfield County, CO 116 77 8,394 5,550
6 Douglas County, CO 78 256 10,202 33,526
7 Elbert County, CO 64 16 8,183 2,059
8 Gilpin County, CO 51 3 5,503 326
9 Park County, CO 34 6 5,658 984
10 Clear Creek County, CO 32 3 5,917 555

