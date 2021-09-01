Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bjBK9Pm00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 3,084 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 165 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Macon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Macon County stands at 341 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area, Macon County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Macon County, TN 341 80 18,312 4,301
2 Dickson County, TN 252 131 15,504 8,060
3 Trousdale County, TN 230 22 28,643 2,742
4 Cannon County, TN 229 32 15,648 2,187
5 Smith County, TN 211 41 16,841 3,277
6 Robertson County, TN 211 146 16,414 11,382
7 Sumner County, TN 208 374 15,965 28,653
8 Maury County, TN 207 186 17,515 15,724
9 Wilson County, TN 201 266 16,805 22,294
10 Hickman County, TN 199 49 14,207 3,506
11 Rutherford County, TN 152 468 16,229 49,845
12 Davidson County, TN 146 999 14,876 101,752
13 Cheatham County, TN 143 57 13,329 5,322
14 Williamson County, TN 107 233 15,113 33,045

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

48K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Geography#Americans#Murfreesboro#Franklin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 39,256 COVID-19 cases […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, and vaccinations slow, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 39,300,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 163,752 COVID-19 […]
Pulaski County, VAPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, […]
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts […]
North Charleston, SCWashington Post

Black people are about to be swept aside for a South Carolina freeway — again

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Weary-eyed and feeling all of her 85 years, Hattie Anderson doesn’t want to fight anymore. For most of her life, she held on to the large plot of land that she and her late husband Samuel pinched pennies to buy — even after the state ran a freeway through their mostly Black community, after the city used eminent domain to take nearly nine acres for a sewage drain, and after the state added a beltway. But now, as state officials plan another major road expansion, Anderson is offering to sell them her land and leave.
Politicscountry1037fm.com

‘Carolina Squat’ Truck Modification Will Be Illegal Come December

If you have a truck heads up. The “Carolina Squat”, a popular truck modification, will soon be illegal in North Carolina. The Carolina Squat is when the front of a truck is lifted and the rear is lowered, this causes the squatted look represented in the name. Proponents of the bill say that the squat is dangerous as it can make it harder to see the road. Breaking can also be impacted as well. Governor Cooper signed the bill (House Bill 692) last week which makes the trend illegal. The law, which goes into effect December 1st makes it illegal for the front fender of a vehicle to be more than 4 inches higher than the rear fender. Violations could result in the owner losing their license for a year. Do you agree with the Carolina Squat being illegal?

Comments / 0

Community Policy