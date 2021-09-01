Cancel
Public Health

This is the County in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bjBK8X300 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 3,223 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 148 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gallatin County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Gallatin County stands at 391 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Cincinnati metro area, Gallatin County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Gallatin County, KY 391 34 10,410 906
2 Mason County, KY 245 42 11,806 2,025
3 Ohio County, IN 187 11 11,551 680
4 Dearborn County, IN 166 82 13,321 6,594
5 Butler County, OH 165 625 11,161 42,223
6 Hamilton County, OH 157 1,278 10,784 87,568
7 Franklin County, IN 153 35 8,458 1,932
8 Brown County, OH 149 65 10,351 4,521
9 Warren County, OH 139 314 11,700 26,508
10 Clermont County, OH 131 266 10,856 22,062
11 Kenton County, KY 131 215 11,350 18,692
12 Boone County, KY 124 160 12,520 16,163
13 Bracken County, KY 96 8 9,752 810
14 Campbell County, KY 90 83 10,509 9,696
15 Pendleton County, KY 34 5 9,339 1,356

