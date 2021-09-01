Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

This is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bjBK7eK00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 3,994 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 199 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brown County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Brown County stands at 293 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area, Brown County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Brown County, IN 293 44 7,909 1,189
2 Madison County, IN 275 356 11,745 15,210
3 Johnson County, IN 265 402 13,849 20,990
4 Shelby County, IN 221 98 12,606 5,597
5 Morgan County, IN 215 150 11,043 7,700
6 Hancock County, IN 210 155 13,000 9,598
7 Hendricks County, IN 205 330 12,261 19,733
8 Marion County, IN 197 1,857 12,173 114,976
9 Putnam County, IN 170 64 12,205 4,584
10 Boone County, IN 166 107 11,928 7,672
11 Hamilton County, IN 136 431 12,685 40,096

