Newton County, IN

This is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bjBK5ss00 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 17,414 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 183 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Newton County stands at 285 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area, Newton County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Newton County, IN 285 40 9,131 1,280
2 Lake County, IN 216 1,052 12,176 59,280
3 Cook County, IL 205 10,727 11,231 586,687
4 Kenosha County, WI 203 342 11,953 20,121
5 Porter County, IN 197 331 12,108 20,347
6 Jasper County, IN 173 58 12,712 4,252
7 Grundy County, IL 158 80 12,887 6,509
8 Kane County, IL 155 825 11,823 62,761
9 Will County, IL 154 1,060 11,992 82,588
10 Lake County, IL 147 1,037 10,344 72,782
11 DuPage County, IL 143 1,334 10,568 98,462
12 DeKalb County, IL 119 124 10,369 10,804
13 McHenry County, IL 98 302 10,140 31,209
14 Kendall County, IL 82 102 11,500 14,332

