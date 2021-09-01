This is the County in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 3,120 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 148 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clinton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Clinton County stands at 342 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Kansas City metro area, Clinton County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

