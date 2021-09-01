Cancel
This is the County in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0bjBK40900 The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 629,782 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 3,120 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 148 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 192 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clinton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Clinton County stands at 342 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Kansas City metro area, Clinton County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Clinton County, MO 342 70 11,956 2,448
2 Bates County, MO 220 36 11,231 1,839
3 Caldwell County, MO 199 18 11,427 1,034
4 Lafayette County, MO 190 62 12,409 4,044
5 Wyandotte County, KS 187 308 15,045 24,726
6 Jackson County, MO 178 1,230 15,206 105,225
7 Ray County, MO 171 39 10,861 2,479
8 Miami County, KS 142 47 9,959 3,299
9 Johnson County, KS 141 824 11,690 68,446
10 Leavenworth County, KS 132 106 11,112 8,894
11 Cass County, MO 127 130 11,813 12,129
12 Linn County, KS 114 11 11,365 1,095
13 Clay County, MO 77 185 5,310 12,699
14 Platte County, MO 55 54 5,297 5,235

