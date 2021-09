Tatiana Weston-Webb is fresh off her first Olympic appearance while getting ready for the WSL final in California. The final event of the World Surf League season is quickly approaching. For the five men and women involved in the final, the pressure to walk away as the champion is building. Tatiana Weston-Webb is no stranger to pressure, she is one of the best surfers in the world and she just got through competing in her first Olympics. Weston-Webb is ready to take on this challenge, even if it is a brand new format this year.