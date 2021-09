Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has come forward to share a particularly traumatic experience from his adolescence. On Saturday, September 11, 2021, Oscar De La Hoya will return to the boxing ring for the first time in over a decade when he faces MMA great Vitor Belfort. Some of the demons De La Hoya has been battling since stepping away from the ring have been very public, but there are others, such as one De La Hoya shared earlier this week, that have been kept private.