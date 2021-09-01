Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

By The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 7 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are investigating the deaths of two people in separate incidents reported just hours apart. Officers were called around 8:15 p.m. Monday to a shooting on East 17th Street, where they found three shooting victims, police said. Two of the victims were taken to a hospital with injuries. The third victim, later identified as Frederick McCuller II, 40, of Des Moines, was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

