Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are investigating the deaths of two people in separate incidents reported just hours apart. Officers were called around 8:15 p.m. Monday to a shooting on East 17th Street, where they found three shooting victims, police said. Two of the victims were taken to a hospital with injuries. The third victim, later identified as Frederick McCuller II, 40, of Des Moines, was declared dead at the scene, according to police.